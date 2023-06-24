Nike want Barcelona star to take #10 jersey from Ansu Fati after Lionel Messi snubbed move - Reports

Nike reportedly want Barcelona target Vitor Roque to become the La Liga giants' No.10 after Lionel Messi turned down a return to Camp Nou.

According to El Nacional, Barca's shirt sponsor Nike are looking to have Roque become the Blaugrana's new No.10. They want to see shirt sales improve after a drop since Ansu Fati was handed the famous jersey after Messi's departure in 2021.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and director Mateu Alemany are reportedly taking that burden off Fati following a difficult campaign. The young Spaniard struggled both on the pitch and off it with regard to shirt sales. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 51 games across competitions but failed to secure a starting berth.

The No.10 jersey is set to be vacated but it won't be going to the club's iconic former captain Lionel Messi. The Argentine legend has decided to join MLS side Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain, snubbing Barca in the process.

This has now pointed Nike in the direction of Roque who is close to sealing a move to Camp Nou. The Catalan giants are closing in on the Athletico Paranaense striker's signature for €35 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising forwards in world football. He scored 11 goals in 26 games across competitions in Brazil.

The Selecao teenager looks set to follow in the footsteps of Barcelona icons Messi, Diego Maradona, and Michael Laudrup. The iconic No.10 could be headed Roque's way. Nike envisions him becoming a world star and he is set to feature heavily in Barca boss Xavi's plans for the future.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi lifts the lid on frosty relationship with PSG fans

Messi and a large section of PSG fans never saw eye to eye.

Lionel Messi joined PSG when he departed Barcelona in 2021, joining the Parisians on a two-year deal. It was thought that the Ligue 1 giants had secured the final piece of the puzzle in their quest for Champions League glory.

However, Messi's time at the Parc des Princes was full of issues, mostly stemming from a tumultuous relationship with fans. The Argentine icon never seemed to fully adapt to life in the French capital.

The legendary forward was also on the receiving end of boos on occasion, most recently in the latter stages of the season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has admitted that he and a large section of supporters didn't hold the fondest of relationships. He said (via GOAL):

"There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd. Of course it wasn't my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things. But I still remember all those people who supported me, as they did at the start."

Lionel Messi departs the Parc des Princes as a two-time Ligue 1 champion. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games across competitions.

