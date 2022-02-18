No fresh talks between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger over new contract: Reports

Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger have not made any progress over a new contract for the German defender, according to the latest reports from Sky Sports.

Rudiger has less than six months left on his current deal at the club and reports of no progress over a new contract will worry Chelsea fans.

The Blues have been unsuccessfully trying to tie down the German to a new deal at the club. However, the 28-year-old, who is in the best form of his career, is keen to explore all options before making a final decision.

Moreover, given his current status at the club and his form in Europe, Rudiger is demanding a salary he feels is worthy of a player like him. The Blues are not yet prepared to match those demands, raising concerns over his future at the club.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he wishes to see Rudiger stay at the club beyond this season. The German defender has already rejected a few extension offers from the Blues.

Real Madrid are one of a number of European clubs interested...

The news that Chelsea has not made any progress over a new contract for Rudiger will give hope to other suitors like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Antonio Rudiger states that he is happy at Chelsea

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Rudiger revealed that he is feeling happy at the club and wants to win the Premier League with the Blues someday. Having said this, the German also added that his stay with the club will ultimately depend on the decisions taken by the board.

It was his indirect way of hinting that he is keen to stay at the club but only if they meet his demands.

"I feel great here, I have always said it. But there are also other people who have to make decisions. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here." said Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger is also a fan-favorite, which may play a part in the club choosing to give him the desired contract. With only a few months left, the Blues will have to act fast if they wish to retain the German defender.

