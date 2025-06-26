Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson among 10 players Chelsea are ready to offload this summer: Reports

According to a report by The Athletic, Chelsea could offload as many as 10 players this summer. The long list includes regulars like Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, and Christopher Nkunku as well.
Other names mentioned in the report are Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Renato Veiga. The aforementioned source mentioned that the sale of these players would provide the needed funding for the Blues to achieve their summer objectives.
In the ongoing window, Chelsea have made several signings, most notably the purchase of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. The reported €35.5 million signing of Delap could be the reason behind the Blues looking to offload Jackson.
Meanwhile, the reported prospect of signing the versatile Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund could be pushing Chelsea to sell Madueke.
The Blues are also looking to permanently move players like Sterling, Petrovic, Disasi, Chilwell, Veiga, Broja, and Carney Chukwuemeka, who were all out on loan last season. Meanwhile, a solution is expected to be found in Nkunku's situation, who is reportedly set to leave Stamford Bridge.
The sale of these players will help the Blues raise funds and balance their squad as they prepare for the new campaign. However, the sale of players like Jackson, Madueke, and Nkunku would be heavily dependent on the offer from potential suitors.
"Perhaps he’ll be the first Chelsea number nine since Didier Drogba" - Gary Lineker on Liam Delap
English pundit Gary Lineker feels Liam Delap could be the next Didier Drogba at Stamford Bridge. While commending his debut goal in the Blues' 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis in the FIFA Club World Cup, Lineker said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):
"I really enjoyed Liam Delap’s goal. The way he brought it down, cut inside, and then very coolly slotted it into the corner of the net. Really wasn’t the play of someone that you think is overawed a little bit by the move, which will be hugely encouraging I think for Chelsea supporters in particular, and perhaps England supporters down the line."
He continued:
"Is he the heir apparent possibly to Harry Kane? Well, he certainly looked cool and collected in that position in front of goal. A player I’ve really liked for a long time, I really think he’s got what it takes, and perhaps he’ll be the first Chelsea number nine since Didier Drogba to be excellent."
Delap has registered two goal contributions (one goal and an assist) in three games since joining the Blues.