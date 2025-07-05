Noni Madueke's stance on joining Arsenal amid links comes to light as Chelsea set transfer fee for his possible sale: Reports

Chelsea star Noni Madueke is reportedly open to joining Arsenal this summer. The Englishman wants to play regularly and has been put up for sale by the Blues.
As per a report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Madueke is ready to leave Chelsea and join their London rivals. He added that the Gunners have held fresh talks with the Blues, but no progress had been made so far.
Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Ed Aarons has added that the Blues are aware of the interest in their winger. He believes that the former PSV star is valued at £50 million and wrote on X:
“Understand that Arsenal and several other clubs are interested in signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer. The England forward is thought to be valued at £50m but believe that could be open to negotiation…”
Enzo Maresca, however, has been adamant that it is all just speculation and that the player will remain at the club next season despite the addition of Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian. He said (via Metro):
"Noni is our player, you can read a lot of speculation at the moment but we consider Noni our player for the coming season."
Madueke is under contract until 2030 and has been a key player for the Blues since joining in 2023. He scored seven times and assisted another four in 32 Premier League appearances last season.
Chelsea told not to sell Arsenal target by Glen Johnson
Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has warned the club that it would be a mistake to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal. He believes the winger is similar to the replacement planned by the Blues – Mohammed Kudus – and added that the Englishman could be a world-beater. Johnson told AceOdds (via Metro):
"I like Madueke. He's similar to (Mohammed) Kudus, he's got that explosive speed and probably goes past people too easily, in the sense that it looks like he doesn't concentrate. If you could pin him down and remind him what he's good at and just tell him to do that every single time, he could be unstoppable. Sometimes it looks like the game's so easy for him that he just goes through the motions a little bit. If you could really get into his head, he could be a world-beater. I think he's definitely worth keeping and working with and ability wise, he could be unstoppable."
Chelsea also have a deal in place for Jamie Gittens. The transfer has been announced by Borussia Dortmund, but the Blues are yet to unveil him.