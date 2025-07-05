Noni Madueke's stance on joining Arsenal amid links comes to light as Chelsea set transfer fee for his possible sale: Reports

Chelsea star Noni Madueke is reportedly open to joining Arsenal this summer. The Englishman wants to play regularly and has been put up for sale by the Blues.

Ad

As per a report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Madueke is ready to leave Chelsea and join their London rivals. He added that the Gunners have held fresh talks with the Blues, but no progress had been made so far.

Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Ed Aarons has added that the Blues are aware of the interest in their winger. He believes that the former PSV star is valued at £50 million and wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

“Understand that Arsenal and several other clubs are interested in signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer. The England forward is thought to be valued at £50m but believe that could be open to negotiation…”

Enzo Maresca, however, has been adamant that it is all just speculation and that the player will remain at the club next season despite the addition of Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian. He said (via Metro):

Ad

"Noni is our player, you can read a lot of speculation at the moment but we consider Noni our player for the coming season."

Madueke is under contract until 2030 and has been a key player for the Blues since joining in 2023. He scored seven times and assisted another four in 32 Premier League appearances last season.

Chelsea told not to sell Arsenal target by Glen Johnson

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has warned the club that it would be a mistake to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal. He believes the winger is similar to the replacement planned by the Blues – Mohammed Kudus – and added that the Englishman could be a world-beater. Johnson told AceOdds (via Metro):

Ad

"I like Madueke. He's similar to (Mohammed) Kudus, he's got that explosive speed and probably goes past people too easily, in the sense that it looks like he doesn't concentrate. If you could pin him down and remind him what he's good at and just tell him to do that every single time, he could be unstoppable. Sometimes it looks like the game's so easy for him that he just goes through the motions a little bit. If you could really get into his head, he could be a world-beater. I think he's definitely worth keeping and working with and ability wise, he could be unstoppable."

Chelsea also have a deal in place for Jamie Gittens. The transfer has been announced by Borussia Dortmund, but the Blues are yet to unveil him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More