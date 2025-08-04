“Not a chance” - Micah Richards says new Chelsea signing isn’t better than Victor Osimhen

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes new Chelsea signing Joao Pedro isn't better than Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker initially joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer, and was outstanding in Turkey.
Osimhen registered 37 goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions last season. He was heavily linked with the Blues as well as Manchester United over the summer, but has now signed permanently with Galatasaray.
The London giants were reportedly close to securing the 26-year-old last summer, before the move broke down in the eleventh hour. Chelsea, interestingly, signed Joao Pedro on a permanent deal this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards was full of praise for Osimhen's abilities.
"Osimhen signed a deal for four years at Galatasaray in Turkey. I can’t believe it. A top player like that should be playing… Galatasaray is a massive club but in terms of European football he could do better than that, in my opinion. He’d be top a three No.9 in the Premier League. Fact. Joao Pedro is unbelievable, but you cannot say he’s better than Osimhen. Not a chance," said Richards.
Chelsea reportedly agreed a £60m deal with the Seagulls for Joao Pedro. Interestingly, the Blues have also signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town earlier this summer.
Have Chelsea secured the services of Jorrel Hato this summer?
Chelsea have announced the arrival of Jorrel Hato at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have reportedly agreed a deal with Ajax worth £38.5m for the Dutch defender.
Interestingly, Hato becomes Enzo Maresca's eighth signing of the summer so far. The Italian manager is working to improve his squad after an impressive debut campaign.
The London giants finished fourth in the Premier League table, and won the UEFA Conference League. They also lifted the revamped FIFA Club World Cup over the summer, and have now strengthened their backline by roping in Hato.
Speaking to the club's website, Hato struggled to contain his excitement at moving to Stamford Bridge.
"I’m very excited, I’m so happy to be here. I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I’m very happy," said Hato.
Among Premier League clubs, only Liverpool have spent more than the Blues this summer. The Reds have reportedly invested £295.5m in new signings.