Manchester United to launch bid for French striker as Liam Delap alternative amid transfer tussle with Chelsea: Reports

Manchester United are prepared to make a move to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as an alternative to Chelsea target Liam Delap, as per reports. The Red Devils will look to sign a new striker in the summer after the woes of the strikers on their books this season.

Ad

GIVEMESPORT and CaughtOffside have reported that Mateta has emerged as a viable target for Ruben Amorim's side after his exploits this season. The Frenchman has scored 17 goals and provided four assists for the Eagles this season, helping them reach the final of the FA Cup.

Manchester United are primarily focused on signing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer, with the 22-year-old set for a move away from Suffolk. He has a release clause of just £30 million due to the relegation of his side from the Premier League this season.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea are also interested in Delap, and have a number of familiar faces that can tempt the England U-21 international to join them. The striker has scored 12 times in the league this season, which is his first in the English top-flight.

The Red Devils are much more keen on Delap, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managing just seven league goals between them this season. They understand that they may be unable to tempt the youngster into joining them, and are prepared to move for Mateta, instead.

Ad

Manchester United closing in on move for Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United are edging closer to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils have identified the Brazil international as a priority target for the summer, and are keen to sign him as soon as possible.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ruben Amorim's side are keen to beat their rivals to the signature of the 25-year-old forward, who has managed 15 Premier League goals this season in a struggling Wolves side. The former Atletico Madrid man is keen on a move to Old Trafford, having been linked with a number of teams this season.

Cunha signed a contract until 2029 with Wolves earlier this year, and has a release clause of around £62.5 million in his deal with the club. The Red Devils are prepared to meet his release clause, even if it means paying in bits to avoid PSR sanctions. If they complete the signing of the Brazilian, it will spell an end to their interest in Chelsea man Christopher Nkunku, who they considered signing in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More