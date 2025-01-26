Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked Besiktas to sign veteran Manchester United star in the January window: Reports

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has reportedly set his sights on signing Casemiro from Manchester United. The newly appointed Besiktas manager is keen on bolstering his squad and sees the Brazilian midfielder as an ideal fit.

As per a report in AS (via Metro), Solskjaer has asked Besiktas to bring in reinforcements this month, including the Manchester United midfielder. The former Real Madrid star has rarely featured under Ruben Amorim and has reportedly been made available for a transfer.

The former Red Devils manager spoke about the speculation last week and stated that he has not spoken to any of his former players yet. He said (via TEAMtalk):

"There’s always a lot of speculation about Man United players, always a lot of speculation around me. Casemiro, Marcus, two very good players, but I have not spoken to any of them. We are looking at possibilities for transfers in a few different positions. Serdar [Topraktepe], at the moment, is helping us a lot, he’s helping us a lot. It feels like the group, the energy, they are gelling well together, the coaches, the assistants, him and me.”

Casemiro has played just 350 minutes under Ruben Amorim since the Portuguese tactician took over at Manchester United from Erik ten Hag. He has been on the bench in the last four Premier League matches and has not featured since the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Casemiro was urged to leave Manchester United and the top leagues by Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke about Casemiro last year and stated that the Manchester United midfielder should consider leaving the Red Devils. He claimed that the Brazilian's career in Europe's top leagues was done and said on Sky Sports (via Daily Mail):

"I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the [FA] cup final. And he should be thinking 'I need to go to the MLS or Saudi'. I'm deadly serious. He's aging, the people around him they need to tell him this has to stop. We are watching one of the greats of the modern time playing in one of the best midfields we've seen who dominated Europe. Him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields. Could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield we all loved (with) [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta."

Casemiro was not happy with the comments and stated that the Liverpool legend was disrespectful in his assessment. The midfielder's contract with Manchester United extends until the summer of 2026.

