Ole Gunnar Solskjaer close to landing first job years after Manchester United sacking - Reports

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly on the cusp of taking the reins at Turkish club Besiktas. This comes after a professional hiatus for Solskjaer following his departure from Old Trafford in late 2021.

His last managerial stint with the Red Devils, spanning over two years, concluded unceremoniously with a heavy defeat at the hands of Watford. Solskjaer became a well-regarded manager in European football, particularly during his time at Molde in Norway and a brief spell at Cardiff City. He managed Manchester United for 149 games.

However, he has been out of a job since he left Carrington, and now, his potential comeback into coaching is now being linked with Besiktas. Sources from NTV Spor (via The Sun) suggest that discussions for Solskjaer to succeed the recently sacked Riza Calimbay have been ongoing. Calimbay's tenure was notably short-lived, spanning just seven games.

The Norwegian tactician is anticipated to sign an 18-month contract with Besiktas, marking his entry into Turkish football. His appointment would make him the fourth manager for Besiktas in the current season as the club continue their search for success on the pitch. Prior to Calimbay, Besiktas had parted ways with Senol Gunes and then briefly appointed Burak Yilmaz as the interim coach.

As for Besiktas's current standing, the team are placed fifth in the Super Lig, trailing significantly behind rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Manchester United eye loan deal for Timo Werner

Manchester United's search for attacking reinforcements has led them to consider a loan move for former Chelsea striker Timo Werner in the upcoming January transfer window.

The German, who clinched the Champions League trophy with the Blues in his debut season, struggled to maintain his prolific goalscoring record from his time in the Bundesliga. Following a two-year tenure at Chelsea, this saw him return to the Bundesliga, rejoining RB Leipzig in 2022.

His comeback was marked by a DFB-Pokal triumph in the first season under Marco Rose's management. However, the current season has seen Werner struggle for consistent playing time at the Red Bull Arena. He hasn't started a match since October, and this reduced role has led to speculation about Leipzig's openness to a loan move for Werner in January.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United's interest in the German international has been persistent, and the club have already made inquiries about a potential loan deal.

Erik ten Hag's squad is in dire need of an offensive boost, as evidenced by their underwhelming goal tally in the Premier League this season. With only 18 goals in their first 17 league matches, Manchester United's scoring woes are apparent, placing them among the lowest-scoring teams in the league.

