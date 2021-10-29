Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planning to offload troublesome Manchester United star in cut-price deal - Reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided to part ways with Eric Bailly. The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the club and is set to be sold in the January window.

According to The Telegraph, Eric Bailly confronted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his team selection following Manchester United's 4-2 loss to Leicester City earlier this month. The Norwegian decided to pick Harry Maguire in defense, which reportedly incensed Bailly, given the fact that Maguire was not fully fit heading into the game.

Solskjaer was also reportedly accused of favoritism in the squad, due to him constantly leaving out the likes of Donny Van de Beek and Jesse Lingard. The Norwegian has not taken too kindly to Bailly's comments and has now decided to part with the defender in January.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 It is understood that Eric Bailly openly challenged Solskjær in the aftermath of the 4-2 defeat at Leicester when he reputedly asked the manager “why he picked a centre-half who was not fit”. [ @TelegraphDucker 🗞 It is understood that Eric Bailly openly challenged Solskjær in the aftermath of the 4-2 defeat at Leicester when he reputedly asked the manager “why he picked a centre-half who was not fit”. [@TelegraphDucker]

Bailly has barely played under Solskjaer, mostly due to injuries and loss of form. The defender made only 19 appearances across all competitions last season. Bailly has now fallen even further down the pecking order following the arrival of Raphael Varane.

The defender's solitary appearance this season came in the EFL Cup loss against West Ham back in September. If reports are to be believed, that could be his final appearance in a Manchester United shirt.

It seems that a transfer away would benefit all parties involved. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to sell Bailly in January.

Manchester United have already identified Bailly's replacement

Gleison Bremer in action for Torino.

Manchester United reportedly already have their sights set on a replacement for Bailly. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bring in defensive reinforcements in January and has identified Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer as his main priority.

The Brazilian has only 18 months left on his current deal and Torino are reportedly resigned to losing the defender sooner rather than later. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are also interested in signing the 24-year old.

According to Calciomercato, Bremer would cost between €8-10 million if a team were to sign him from Torino in January. Given his age and potential, the Brazilian would be a steal at that price for Manchester United.

Bremer could provide Manchester United with the depth they need in the centre-back position if they do decide to sign him in January. Given their defensive woes over the past two seasons, he could prove to be a good option.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Torino centre-half Gleison Bremer in January, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options.(calciomercato) Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Torino centre-half Gleison Bremer in January, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options.(calciomercato)

Edited by Anantaajith Ra