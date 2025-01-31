Ollie Watkins' stance on potential move to Arsenal after the PL club's surprise bid for him comes to light: Reports

Arsenal target Ollie Watkins is reportedly keen on signing with the Gunners this month after they submitted an offer to sign him from Aston Villa. The north London side saw their bid of £60 million for the Englishman turned down Villa, who were unhappy with the timing of the offer.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the market for a new striker this month, having lost Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending knee injury weeks ago. The Gunners made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Watkins, who Daily Mail reports to be keen on a move.

The report reveals that the 29-year-old striker was a boyhood Arsenal fan and is interested in representing the club now that an opportunity has come up. The former Brentford man has scored at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in each of his last two visits there.

Ollie Watkins is unlikely to leave Aston Villa this month as the club is closing in on the sale of fellow striker Jhon Duran to Saudi giants Al-Nassr. They will likely not sanction the sale of the England international, who has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 23 league games this season.

Aston Villa initially rejected the bid for Watkins because it came on the same day that they were to face Celtic in the UEFA Champions League (January 29). They will be unwilling to sell the striker in the final 72 hours of the transfer window, but the Gunners are considering making a second attempt to sign him.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Bayern Munich man as alternative winter signing - Reports

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel as a potential signing this month, as per The Standard. The Gunners find themselves in desperate need of attacking cover following injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka in the last month.

France U-21 international Tel has found minutes hard to come by at Bayern Munich and has asked to leave the club this month. He has no shortage of suitors, with Tottenham Hotspur having lodged a €60 million bid and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also interested.

Arsenal may look to make a concrete move to sign Tel in the final days of this month's transfer window due to his quality and versatility. The youngster, who is capable of playing out wide or centrally, is open to a loan or a permanent move as he hopes to play more regularly.

