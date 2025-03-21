On-loan Chelsea star may be reintegrated into squad as club believe they might struggle to find a permanent buyer: Reports

Chelsea could welcome back Joao Felix squad next season, amid reports the club may struggle to find a permanent buyer for the Portuguese forward. Felix joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid last summer, but he was not particularly impactful before finding himself shipped out on loan to AC MIlan.

He caught the eye in Italy when he netted on his debut in a Coppa Italia victory over Roma. However, that momentum has already dissipated. He has failed to score in the league since he joined them. With Milan sitting outside the European places in Serie A and with no UEFA Champions League fixtures to consider, the club may rule out a permanent transfer.

Chelsea are reassessing his future, and as no serious offers have arrived, they may bring Felix back into the fold, according to Nizaar Kinsella (via CFCPys on X). Their attacking options are already full, with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer playing in the attacking midfield position.

However, the Blues' coaching staff will have to review Felix's potential role and find a way to ensure he can impact their sporting project positively. For now, the forward's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain but could last for a time.

Chelsea to cut Jadon Sancho loan short despite looming penalty fee

Chelsea are set to cut short Jadon Sancho’s loan spell, taking a major financial loss in the process, to avoid committing long-term to a player who is struggling. A conditional obligation to buy clause worth €25 to 30 million was included in the deal when the 24-year-old joined from Manchester United on loan last summer.

Those now sound like shackles, as Sancho’s performances have not come close to meeting expectations. The winger has produced just two goals and six assists despite making 29 appearances across all competitions. His production has plummeted alarmingly since December, and he has contributed just one assist in more than three months.

Chelsea are prepared to walk away from the deal, though they will likely have to pay Manchester United a multi-million penalty to do so (via Football Transfers). The exact amount is not yet known, but it is likely to account for a substantial portion of the initial transfer deal.

His reported €300,000-plus weekly wage is reportedly another obstacle. Should the deal become permanent, he would immediately slot among the Blues' top earners, ahead of Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez.

