"One of 3 options" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are working on signing Japanese star

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to sign Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. However, Suzuki's signing is not their priority currently with Andre Onana on top of their wishlist.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are in the market for a backup goalkeeper, along with a No. 1. Japanese shot-stopper Zion Suzuki is one of the three names being considered for the backup role.

United are currently in talks with the player's entourage but are yet to discuss transfer terms with his club Urawa Reds. Here's what Romano tweeted as an update on Erik ten Hag's side's pursuit of the Japanese.

"Manchester United are working on Zion Suzuki deal. Japanese goalkeeper is one of 3 options as backup GK and talks are now taking place on player side. No talks yet with Urawa Reds as Man United are busy with André Onana deal being completed."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



No talks yet with Urawa Reds as Man United are busy with André Onana deal being completed. Manchester United are working on Zion Suzuki deal. Japanese goalkeeper is one of3 options as backup GK and talks are now taking place on player side.No talks yet with Urawa Reds as Man United are busy with André Onana deal being completed.

Suzuki, 20, has made 29 senior appearances for Urawa Reds across competitions. He has managed to keep 12 clean sheets in those matches.

Manchester United close to completing Andre Onana deal - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing the deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Red Devils are currently without a No. 1 following the departure of David de Gea upon the expiry of his contract.

As per Romano, Inter and United are currently discussing the transfer fees for the Cameroon international with personal terms already in place. He claimed that a €50m plus €5m fee was "almost agreed" between the two clubs, hinting that the move could be completed shortly.

Onana was part of the Ajax side that reached the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League in 2019 under manager Erik ten Hag. He also played a crucial role as Inter Milan reached the Champions League final this year, only to lose to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.