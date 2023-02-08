Porcinos FC, one of the 12 teams participating in Gerard Pique and Ibai Llanos’s Kings League, tried to sign former Real Madrid superstar Isco, Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported.

The Kings League has shot to stardom since being inaugurated by Barcelona legend Pique and renowned streamer Llanos last year. It has been claimed that the league’s viewership in its debut season has surpassed major European Leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga.

The unique seven-a-side league, which sports renowned football stars such as Sergio Aguero and Iker Casillas, were reportedly keen on adding former Real Madrid man Isco to the mix.

According to the Fichajes’ report, Porcinos's chairman and Kings League co-founder Llanos admitted to holding conversations with Isco to sign him. The five-time Champions League winner, though, politely turned him down, saying that he still had a few years left in his career.

Isco’s future has been in the air since he was prematurely released by Sevilla in December 2022. He was close to joining Bundesliga side Union Berlin in the January transfer window, but the move fell through at the very end.

Isco, who is currently without a club, played 353 games for Real Madrid between the 2013-14 and 2021-22 seasons. The attacking midfielder scored 53 goals and claimed 57 assists, winning 19 trophies.

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo names competition he always 'dreamed of' playing in

Ahead of Los Blancos’ FIFA Club World Cup semifinal clash against Al Ahly SC, Rodrygo Goes has professed his love for the competition.

At a pre-match press conference, the former Santos man revealed that he yearned to play in the competition and that he's happy that his dream has come true.

“This is the competition that I have always dreamed of playing as a Brazilian, I know the magnitude of the championship. It means everything to me, to my family, to everyone I know, and they know how excited I am about this competition,” Rodrygo said (via Mundo Deportivo). "As a Brazilian, it’s a very important tournament, one of the biggest. So I really want to have this on my resume.”

In Karim Benzema’s absence, Rodrygo is expected to lead the line in Wednesday's (February 8) clash against Al Ahly SC in Morocco. The Brazil international will need to bring his A-game to help Real Madrid bounce back following their 1-0 La Liga loss to Mallorca last Sunday (February 5).

