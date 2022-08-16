"One of many options for the midfield" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United have added Premier League star to transfer shortlist

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have added Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo to their transfer shortlist.

The young Ecuadorian was part of the Brighton side that beat United 2-1 in the two sides' season-opener on August 7.

The Red Devils had previously tracked the midfielder before he joined the Seagulls back in February 2021 from Independiente £4.5 million.

Romano has now confirmed that Erik ten Hag's side are back in for Caicedo, stating on his Twitter:

"Manchester United have also Moises Caicedo’s name in the list as one of many options for the midfield. Brighton want to keep Caicedo so not an easy deal, in case Man Utd will decide to proceed."

Caicedo was sent out on loan to Belgian side Beerschot V.A. last season, where he made 14 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

The Ecuadorian is a deep-lying midfielder who boasts versatility, great passing range and vision.

Brighton are clearly eager to keep hold of the youngster given they have already lost Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Manchester United are eager for signings following a disappointing start to the season, including the 2-1 defeat to Graham Potter's side.

Scott McTominay an Fred's performances in that game were heavily scrutinized, with many calling for United to finally sign a new midfielder.

Interest in Caicedo shows Manchester United's poor transfer business

The midfielder is a previous United target

Manchester United walked away from a deal for Caicedo back in early 2021 due to the player's lack of UEFA Champions League experience.

That allowed Potter's side to swoop in and sign the midfielder for a mere £4.5 million, as per Daily Mail.

The fact that United turned their noses up at Caicedo for such a low amount is astounding and speaks volumes of how poor the club's recruitment has been.

On the positive side of things, the midfielder has spoken of his love for the Red Devils in the past, stating:

"I am a fan of Manchester United and Real Madrid. It would be great to play there someday."

But given United's current form and the ominous situation at Old Trafford at present, the 13-time Premier League winners are not the enticing proposition they once were.

Caicedo has three years left on his current deal at the Amex Stadium and Brighton are likely to drive a hard bargain over a player who has rarely got started at the club.

