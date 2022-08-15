"One more outgoing completed" - Fabrizio Romano says 27-year-old Arsenal outcast has left the club on loan

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have parted ways with Runar Alex Runarsson. The Icelandic goalkeeper will join Alanyaspor on a season-long loan deal after signing a contract with the Turkish club. The shot-stopper is the eighth player to leave the Gunners this summer.

Mikel Arteta's side spent the early stages of the summer transfer window signing their top transfer targets. They have now seemingly switched focus to parting ways with fringe players.

Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, and Konstantinos Mavropanos have secured permanent moves away from the Emirates Stadium. Meanwhile, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares and Austin Trusty have been sent out on loan.

Runar Runarsson is also set to leave the club this summer. The goalkeeper joined Arsenal from Dijon in 2020 and has made just six appearances for the club in all competitions.

Runarsson spent last season on loan with Belgian side OH Leuven, making 21 appearances for the club. He is currently the Gunners' third-choice goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner.

Regarding the goalkeeper's move, Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Runar Alex Runarsson leaves Arsenal as contract has been just signed with Turkish club Alanyaspor. One more outgoing completed. Runarsson will join Alanyaspor on a loan deal valid until June 2023."

Hector Bellerin could be the next player to leave Arsenal. The Spaniard spent last season on loan with Real Betis and helped the club win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in the La Liga table.

The right-back has made no secret of his desire to return to Manuel Pellegrini's side. However, the Spanish club currently lack the finances required to sign him as per as Football.london.

As per The Sun, Bellerin is said to be negotiating the termination of his contract with the Gunners to facilitate a free transfer to Betis.

Arsenal likely to focus on bringing in a midfielder before end of the transfer window

Hull City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal fans are seemingly in dreamland as the club have enjoyed an incredible transfer window.

The Gunners have addressed a number of their issues by signing Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos. The north London outfit also produced scintillating performances in their opening two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Despite showing vast signs of improvement, the club are not yet done signing players. Arteta has revealed that there could be more arrivals at the Emirates Stadium as per Football.london.

PL Transfer Centre @PLTransferC EXCL ~ Arsenal ready to make move for Youri Tielemans. Couple more outgoings to sort (Bellerin and Runnarson). Then Arsenal will make their first official proposal to Leicester. Meetings took place to gauge the fee Leicester want. Tielemans has agreed terms. #AFC EXCL~ Arsenal ready to make move for Youri Tielemans. Couple more outgoings to sort (Bellerin and Runnarson). Then Arsenal will make their first official proposal to Leicester. Meetings took place to gauge the fee Leicester want. Tielemans has agreed terms. 🚨EXCL 🇧🇪 ~ Arsenal ready to make move for Youri Tielemans. Couple more outgoings to sort (Bellerin and Runnarson). Then Arsenal will make their first official proposal to Leicester. Meetings took place to gauge the fee Leicester want. Tielemans has agreed terms. 🔴⚪️ #AFC https://t.co/Vs8Abcxdtb

With just over two weeks left before the end of the summer transfer window, the north London club are expected to focus on signing a top-quality ball-playing midfielder.

As per The Boot Room, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is a top transfer target for Arteta's side.

