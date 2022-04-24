"Open to the prospect" - David Ornstein says 25-year-old Manchester City star could join Arsenal in the summer 

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly open to the prospect of joining fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Gunners with Mikel Arteta targeting a new striker. Talks between the player's camp and Arsenal have already taken place.

According to David Ornstein:

"Discussions between Arsenal's technical director Edu and Jesus's representatives are believed to have been taking place for a number of months and the 25-year-old is thought to be open to the prospect."

Gabriel Jesus has already worked with Arteta in the past.

Arteta was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching team at Manchester City before he was appointed Arsenal manager in December 2019.

Jesus joined City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2017 for £28.8 million and has had huge success during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The striker has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four League Cups, scoring 93 goals in 230 appearances.

The Gunners are in need of a new striker following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are likely to bring Erling Braut Haaland to the club this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is their number one target, and transfer expert Guillem Balague (via BBC Sport) has reported that a deal is close.

Therefore, Gabriel Jesus' place in the City starting XI will only be cast in further doubt. The Brazilian's contract with Manchester City runs until June 2023.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus not the only striker being linked with a move to Arsenal

Calvert-Lewin is of interest to Mikel Arteta.

Despite Gabriel Jesus being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, he is not the only option Mikel Arteta is reportedly considering. Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another striker the Gunners are keeping tabs on.

The 25-year-old has had a difficult season, having been hit with injury issues. His Everton side are embroiled in a relegation battle. However, Calvert-Lewin has shown his goalscoring acumen. In the 2020-21 season, the striker scored 21 goals in 36 appearances across competitions.

Goals are exactly what Arteta's side need, with their current forwards disappointing after Aubameyang left in January. Alexandre Lacazette has scored just four Premier League goals this season, while Eddie Nketiah opened his account for the season in the win at Chelsea last week.

The two strikers are out of contract at the end of the season, and it's likely they could leave on free transfers.

