Ousmane Dembele responds to Chelsea transfer rumors with message to fan while on holiday: Reports

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea with a message to a fan whilst on holiday.

Dembele's future is uncertain with his current deal at Barca expiring this summer. He has been linked with a move to Chelsea where he will have the opportunity to play under his former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

Whilst on holiday, he responded to a fan's query over potentially arriving at Stamford Bridge and it doesn't make for good reading for Blues fans.

A fan is quoted as asking the Frenchman (via Football London):

“Are you staying in Barcelona? Heard anything about Chelsea You do not want to work with Tuchel?"

The Barcelona winger responded:

"Yes, I’m fine in Barcelona."

Barca have been keen to tie the Frenchman down to a new deal at Nou Camp and the winger is evidently looking to stay.

However, The Athletic reports that due to the Catalonian side's financial situation, they won't be able to currently register the French forward. The report states:

"A complicating factor is that, under La Liga’s rules, clubs who have broken their salary limits in previous seasons must devote the majority of any money raised to paying off existing liabilities."

La Liga president Javier Tebas has told Barca that if they sell players for €100 million, they can spend €33 million on new players.

Dembele had also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in May alongside Chelsea but rumors of that move have since diminished. The speedy winger made 32 appearances for Barca last season, scoring two goals and contributing 13 assists.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel may have to look elsewhere if move for Dembele fails

With Ousmane Dembele looking to remain at Barcelona, Thomas Tuchel will have to consider attacking alternatives.

One player that has been touted with a move to Stamford Bridge is RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman flourished in the Bundesliga last season. He made 33 league appearances, scoring 20 goals and contributing 14 assists.

However, the Independent reports that Leipzig have slapped a massive £100 million price tag on the forward, with Manchester United and Arsenal said to be interested in Nkunku.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is also being tracked by the Blues, with his contract set to expire next summer. According to The Sun, the English star is prepared to join Chelsea in a £60 million deal. The 27-year-old, though, wants assurances about his playing time at Stamford Bridge.