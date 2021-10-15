Paul Pogba offered to European giants as Manchester United contract talks continue to stall - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered star midfielder Paul Pogba to La Liga giants Barcelona. Pogba's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire next summer.

According to reports from ESPN, the Red Devils have lined up Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as his replacement. The report also suggests that Manchester United have offered Pogba to Barcelona on a free transfer.

Paul Pogba graduated from the Manchester United academy and made his Premier League debut for the club in 2012. The Frenchman moved to Juventus in August that year in search of first-team football.

Pogba quickly became one of the stars of an era-defining Bianconeri team. His debut season in Turin saw the midfielder make 37 appearances in which he managed a decent return of five goals.

Paul Pogba burst into life in his next two seasons at the club, however. The Frenchman registered a fantastic 19 goals and 27 assists across 92 appearances over the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns.

Overall, Pogba managed 34 goals and 40 assists for Juventus in 178 matches before re-joining Manchester United in 2016. He also won four Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups with the Old Lady.

The 28-year-old's return to Old Trafford was met with much fanfare, but has failed to pan out as expected. Pogba has shown glimpses of his Juventus self in the five years he has spent at Manchester United so far. However, he hasn't been consistent and has also not been helped by the lack of a concrete sporting project for much of his time at the club.

The appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, has revitalized Pogba. The midfielder has recorded 18 goals and 28 assists in 104 matches under the current Manchester United manager. Solskjaer is said to be a huge fan of Pogba, but the Red Devils do not seem to want to renew the Frenchman's contract.

As a result, the club have been looking for potential suitors for the World Cup winner. Pogba's wages are a major stumbling block as he is among the highest earners at Manchester United.

This could be a problem for Barcelona, whose financial situation is well documented. Barcelona's gross debt reportedly stands at €1.4 billion. They have already asked several senior players to take paycuts, which makes one wonder how they would register a high-earner like Paul Pogba.

Manchester United to face stiff competition in bid to replace Paul Pogba with Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni is the latest sensation to come out of France. The midfielder is considered one of the best young talents right now, with numerous clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Reports from ESPN suggest that several clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid, have scouted Tchouameni this season. The AS Monaco man has been impressive for both club and country of late.

Tchouameni has scored twice in 15 matches for Monaco across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign. He also started in France's 2-1 victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final earlier this month and received plaudits for his performance.

Tchouameni's contract with Monaco runs until 2024, but a move away from the club next summer cannot be ruled out.

