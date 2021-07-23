Paul Pogba rejects new Manchester United contract – Reports

Paul Pogba is keen to leave Manchester United after reportedly rejecting a new deal. The Frenchman has attracted interest from Paris Saint-German and Juventus this summer.

Manchester United's latest contract offer to Paul Pogba has been rejected, as per Mirror Football. The report claims the Red Devils offered the midfielder a hike in his current pay and long-term contract.

However, the midfielder has decided to turn down the offer and move to a new club this summer. Manchester United are looking to sell him as he has less than 12 months left on his current deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race as per Mirror, and they are ready to pay £45 million to land the Frenchman. The Ligue 1 side have a contract offer ready, and Mirror suggests it will be a £100,000 per-week increase on his current deal with Manchester United.

Apart from PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with Paul Pogba, but reports suggest Los Blancos have cooled their interest.

Paul Pogba urged to leave Manchester United

Marcel Desailly has urged Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United if he wants to become the best midfielder in the world. The former Chelsea defender believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the manager for the Frenchman.

Desailly told beIN Sports:

"No, not yet, not yet, but not especially because he's not committed. Probably because the elements around him are not fitting with his quality, his state of mind. He needs a good city. He needs a good team who play for him. He needs a coach who understands him. [Didier] Deschamps readjusted Pogba during the World Cup. He changed his system to 4-2-3-1 for Pogba.

"Out of four elements to make Pogba the best… if only two of the elements are there it's not enough for him to express himself. There is two out of four [at Manchester United] so probably he has to go somewhere else to gain an extra one to potentially be able to show that consistency and that talent that he has and shine in the football world."

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba back from Juventus in 2016 for a club-record fee of £89 million.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava