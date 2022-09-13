Paul Pogba's importance to the team could see him make France squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup despite injury - Reports 

France could include injured Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, French outlet L’Equipe (via Daily Star) has claimed.

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba joined Juventus as a free agent in July. The France international unfortunately picked up a knee injury during pre-season training and had to undergo surgery to fix the problem.

According to the aforementioned source, Pogba initially wanted to avoid surgery and was considering taking a shorter but riskier treatment. He changed his mind after testing his knee during a training session. He ultimately went under the knife on Monday (September 12) and his recovery is expected to take around two months.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is due to start a mere 10 days after Pogba’s expected return. His return date should have hung a giant question mark over his World Cup hopes. But according to the aforementioned report, Pogba still has a great shot at representing his country in Qatar.

France boss Didier Deschamps reportedly considers Pogba to be an integral part of the team’s dynamics. Given the Juventus midfielder’s importance to the squad, Deschamps could include him in his 26-man squad even if he isn’t fully fit.

The 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder has represented his country 91 times so far in his career, recording 11 goals and nine assists.

France are the favorites to top their 2022 FIFA World Cup group

Just over two months later, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar, boasting the 32 best teams in the business. Defending champions France are among the favorites to lift the coveted trophy and could make a statement of intent by putting away all their Group D rivals.

The French will contend with Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia in Group D. Apart from Denmark, who were one of the semi-finalists of the 2020 European Championship, no team are expected to give the world champions a run for their money. Even the Dane might find it difficult to cope with France’s deep and ridiculously gifted squad.

Unless French footballers wildly misfire in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the top spot, and possibly a favorable pre-quarterfinal opponent, should be easily attainable.

