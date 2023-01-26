Paul Pogba wanted talks with Erik ten Hag before swapping Manchester United for Juventus: Reports 

Some Manchester United fans are clamoring for Paul Pogba to return to Old Trafford following Juventus' 15-point deduction. The Old Lady's situation is becoming increasingly bleak, and they may have to part with star players.

An investigation into the Serie A club's transfer dealings has seen them penalized with a points deduction. However, the last time such allegations hit Juve was the Calciopoli sports scandal in 2006, of which they were subsequently relegated to Serie B.

Pogba, 29, rejoined Juventus following the expiration of his contract at Manchester United. Many have deemed the Frenchman to have wanted out of Old Trafford, but that might not have fully been the case.

According to the Express, Pogba wanted to hold talks with Erik ten Hag, who had just arrived as the new United boss in May. He was reportedly open to staying with the Red Devils as his contract reached its expiration. This is despite injury issues and a lack of form plaguing the end of his second spell with the Premier League club.

The French midfielder made 233 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, scoring 39 goals and providing 58 assists. He won the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Pogba and his fellow Juventus teammates. However, returning to United seems unlikely despite the Frenchman seemingly being open to staying last summer.

Ten Hag has overhauled his midfield with the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. He chased Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer transfer window.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag deems Marcus Rashford unstoppable after netting once again

Marcus Rashford can't stop scoring for Manchester United.

Manchester United have all but confirmed their place in the final of the Carabao Cup. Ten Hag's men secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday (January 25).

That was the first leg of their semi-final, and the reverse fixture is to be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday (February 1). Rashford was on the scoresheet again in the win, bringing his overall tally for the season to 18 goals in 29 games.

Ten Hag has lauded Rashford following his latest strike, saying (via the Times):

“In this mood and with this spirit, he [Rashford] is unstoppable. He can be creative in the final third, to do something in the final third, some crazy stuff, fantasy and adventure.”

Next up for the Red Devils is the visit of EFL Championship outfit Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 27).

