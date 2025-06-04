Chelsea learn asking fee for Hugo Ekitike after making direct contact with Frankfurt: Reports

Chelsea have been made aware of the asking fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike after holding direct talks with his club, as per reports. The Blues have made the Frenchman a major target this summer as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano reports that initial contacts have started between both clubs over the transfer of the 22-year-old striker this summer. The Bundesliga side have made it clear that they will look to receive a €100 million fee to sanction a move for the France U-21 international.

Hugo Ekitike has been coveted by a number of top Premier League sides this summer after impressing in Frankfurt colours this season. The former PSG man scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions, helping his side secure UEFA Champions League football.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal that will see England U-21 international Liam Delap join them from Ipswich Town for £30 million ahead of the Club World Cup. They will look to wrap up a deal for Ekitike, with whom personal terms are not expected to be a problem, as well.

Enzo Maresca's side will negotiate with Frankfurt to try and lower their asking price for Ekitike, who features prominently on their wishlist. With a large number of outgoings expected this summer from the Blues, they may offer players as makeweight in their deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Chelsea ace set to return to club following disappointing loan spell

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling is set to return to the club after Arsenal opted against keeping him beyond his loan spell. The Gunners revealed the official list of players who will not be at the club next season, and the erstwhile England international was named amongst them.

Sterling joined Mikel Arteta's side last summer looking to prove himself after being frozen out by new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. The former Manchester City winger struggled to make an impact, scoring one goal and contributing five assists in 28 appearances throughout the season. He started only 13 games for the Gunners, playing just over 1,100 minutes all season.

Raheem Sterling is not expected to feature for Chelsea going forward and will not be with them at the FIFA Club World Cup this month. He will leave the club this summer on a temporary or permanent basis, with the club already looking to sign another new player in his position.

