Pep Guardiola adds Liverpool and Barcelona target to Manchester City transfer wishlist: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona.

Wirtz, 19, has established himself as an important player for Die Werkself since his professional debut in 2020. Filling Kai Havertz's boots over the past two seasons, he has helped his club achieve sixth-placed and third-placed finishes in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

A right-footed playmaker blessed with flair and passing, the five-cap Germany ace shot to fame due to his stellar performances in the number 10 role last season. He registered 17 goal-involvements in 24 league games, being named in the 2021-22 Bundesliga Team of the Season.

News #Wirtz: Barcelona has inquired about him in order to get a feeling for his future plans. As per Spanish medias first. But a transfer is nearly ruled out this summer. He and his management are planning the next step after the Euros 2024.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified Wirtz as a potential addition to his team this summer. With Bernardo Silva likely to seal an exit ahead of next season, the Cityzens are preparing themselves to enter the race for the midfielder alongside Liverpool and Barcelona.

Wirtz, who has a contract until June 2027 at Bay Arena, is valued in the region of £61 million. However, Leverkusen are uninterested in letting their star depart in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have also added Barcelona teenager Gavi, Liverpool target Declan Rice and Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic to their summer wishlist. The reigning Premier League champions are also interested in facilitating a return for Southampton ace Romeo Lavia.

Earlier this year, Wirtz returned to first-team action after recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture. Since then, he has rediscovered his form, scoring two goals and contributing six assists in just 886 minutes of action across all competitions for Leverkusen this campaign.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid are ready to rival Barcelona and Liverpool for Manchester City target Florian Wirtz's signature.

He said:

"Barcelona's people have been following him and also Real Madrid. So, the two Spanish clubs are monitoring the player right now."

Shedding light on Wirtz's current situation, Romano continued:

"But, the expectation around Wirtz by Leverkusen is for the player to stay atleast for one more year and to play the Euros for Germany in the summer of 2024. But Barça, Real Madrid and Liverpool are monitoring him at the moment. It is a very open race as of now."

