Pep Guardiola asks Manchester City to sign 28-year-old Barcelona star; Premier League giants now preparing £84 million transfer offer: Reports

Pep Guardiola has allegedly asked Manchester City's hierarchy to rope in Barcelona attacker Raphinha in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Cityzens, who have won four straight Premier League titles, are enduring a tough season this time around. They are currently fifth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool after 22 games.

As a result, Guardiola's side are believed to be in the process of revamping their squad. They have splashed a combined fee of £120 million to sign Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis this month.

Now, according to Spanish news website El Nacional, Guardiola has conveyed to Manchester City's board his desire to have Raphinha in his squad next season. The Cityzens are willing to table an offer of around £84 million this summer, but Barcelona are not prepared to let go of their star.

Raphinha, who left Leeds United in a potential £55 million switch in 2022, has been in brilliant form this season. The 28-year-old has registered 22 goals and 11 assists in 30 overall outings for his club this campaign.

Barcelona star happy after penning new deal

After signing a new deal until June 2031, Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo asserted that he is elated to stay at Hansi Flick's side. He said (h/t Tribal Football):

"I feel very grateful for all these years, I always noticed the affection. People on the street told me to stay and that was something tremendous, just like in the stadium when they shout 'Uruguayan', it infects you. I am happy because it means that the work is being done well and I hope that many joys come."

Araujo, who joined his current side from Boston River in 2018, concluded:

"I am happy and I hope that these are great years and that they come with titles, which is the most important thing. I want to continue growing as a professional, I know how important I am and I think I can contribute a lot and also win titles. We have something pending, which is the Champions League and it is the biggest objective and we are going to go for it."

Araujo, 25, has missed a total of 22 overall outings owing to a long-term hamstring injury this season. Since returning from his injury, the Uruguayan has registered one assist in five overall matches for his club.

So far, the right-footed defender has helped Barcelona lift four trophies.

