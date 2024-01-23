Pep Guardiola keeping tabs on Barcelona teenager's progress, Manchester City interested in signing player - Reports

According to AS, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is tracking Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi's progress.

17-year-old Cubarsi has broken through the ranks of the first team and made his debut during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 showdown against Unionistas on January 19. He replaced Andreas Christensen.

Cubarsi made his La Liga debut and his first start for Azulgrana on the weekend against Real Betis. The youngster put on a rock-solid display during the 80-plus minutes that he was on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly tracking Cubarsi's progress. However, as per the aforementioned report, Guardiola is internally conflicted due to his past ties with the Catalan club.

Cubarsi is very highly rated at the club, and many consider the young defender to be a blend between Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly keen to avoid the same mistake the club made with the likes of Pique, Cesc Fabregas and Eric Garcia.

Laporta doesn't want Cubrasi to leave and fulfill his potential with the Catalan club. The young central defender signed his first professional contract with Azulgrana in the summer of 2023. His deal expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona youngster Pau Cubrasi highlights his ambitions

Pau Cubarsi is already garnering attention with his bright performances for Barcelona's senior team. The youngster recently revealed how happy he was to make his debut for the club. Cubrasi said (via Barca Universal):

“I’m very happy, I’m having one of the best weeks, if not the best, of my life. It’s all been very close together.”

Cubarsi then went on to highlight his ambitions with the Catalan club, saying:

“Continue like this, having opportunities because I will fight them all, move forward. It is important to always keep your feet on the ground. My family helps me a lot in this regard.”

Cubarsi, apart from being a physically imposing defender, is a very adept player with the ball. He even bagged an assist during his debut game against Unioinistas in the Copa del Rey.