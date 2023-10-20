Pep Guardiola reportedly makes massive hint as to who will replace him at Manchester City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly suggested that he's identified Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as his successor.

According to The Telegraph, Guardiola nodded in De Zerbi's direction before saying to three Brighton stars:

"That’s the next Man City manager."

Guardiola's comments came after the Seagulls held his Cityzens to a 1-1 draw at the Amex last season. It was an impressive display from De Zerbi's men who conjured up 20 shots to City's 13.

De Zerbi arrived in English football in September 2022, replacing Graham Potter at Brighton. The Italian coach has been a massive hit at the Amex, overseeing 24 wins in 50 games during his reign thus far.

Those wins include famous victories against Manchester United (3-1), Liverpool (3-0) and Chelsea (4-1). De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League qualification in his first season in charge.

Guardiola has lauded De Zerbi ahead of Manchester City's meeting with Brighton tomorrow (October 21). He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I admire it doesn't matter the team they face they play (his) way. He comes from Italy, how he plays is a little counter-cultural, he was at Sassaulo and it doesn't matter if it's San Siro or Turin he plays the same way. He was at Shakhtar and Shakhtar have to win. At Brighton, he's doing the same."

The City boss has two years left on his contract at the Etihad and speculation is growing as to whether he'll leave in 2025. The Spanish tactician led the Cityzens to the continental treble last season.

Roberto De Zerbi insists it's a bad time to be facing Pep Guardiola's bruised Manchester City

Roberto De Zerbi is wary of Manchester City bouncing back.

Manchester City have suffered two consecutive league defeats for the first time since December 2018. Guardiola's men were beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers and 1-0 by Arsenal before the international break.

The reigning Premier League champions head to the Amex licking their wounds. De Zerbi insists it's bad news to be facing City during their current predicament (via Yahoo!):

"It is bad news. The big teams are not used to losing three games in the last four, but anyway we have to think for ourselves."

Brighton have faltered themselves recently, drawing 2-2 with Liverpool and being thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa. De Zerbi wants to see improvement from his Seagulls:

"We have to improve in the quality of the play because we are not playing enough for our level and to compete for our target. We have to understand if we want to win or want to compete we have to play better than the last games."

If De Zerbi's men can beat Manchester City it will mark the first time the treble winners have lost three in a row since 2016. They finished fourth that season but have gone on to win five league titles since.