Pep Guardiola's behind-the-scenes spat with Erling Haaland could lead to high-profile sale to European giants: Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's spat with Erling Haaland leading up to the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony could see the striker leave the club. In such a case, Real Madrid would be keen to sign him.

The Norwegian striker joined City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, signing a five-year contract. He helped them win the European treble, scoring an astonishing 52 goals and providing nine assists in 52 games across competitions. This saw the striker be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

However, he finished second and Lionel Messi won the award for his contributions to Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina's triumphant campaigns. Prior to the ceremony, Guardiola had heaped praise on Messi, the wording of which irked Haaland, as per journalist Eduardo Inda. The journalist said (via FourFourTwo):

“They tell me from the player’s entourage that there has been a certain disagreement with Guardiola since before the Ballon d’Or gala. Pep grandly praised Messi, saying that his worst season ‘Leo coincided with the best of Haaland.’"

“[He] praised both of them, but he [used] that phrase and Haaland was not amused. There is a certain distance from the coach. The relationship is not in a good moment. What you have to say is that the Ballon d'Or has to go to your star and not Leo Messi.”

Guardiola has also been seen reprimanding the Norwegian striker during games at times, including in the recent Manchester derby.

Erling Haaland could be exactly what Real Madrid need

To the surprise of many, Real Madrid decided not to invest heavily in a big-name striker in the summer following the departure of Karim Benzema. While they were linked with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, Los Blancos signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol.

The Spaniard has started in seven of his 16 appearances across competitions this season, registering five goals and two assists. Carlo Ancelotti has often played Rodrygo has a false 9 and the Brazilian has contributed five goals and four assists in 17 games.

There is a clear inclination that Real Madrid's attack has suffered due to the absence of a proper No. 9 this season. Hence, Haaland could potentially be a huge signing for the Spanish giants.

The 23-year-old is known for his instincts in the box and his physicality. He has started this season brilliantly as well, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 18 games across competitions for Manchester City.

His contract with City expires in 2027 and has a release clause worth €200 million for the next two years.