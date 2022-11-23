Pep Guardiola would not have stayed if Cristiano Ronaldo had signed for Manchester City in 2021 - Reports

Pep Guardiola would have left Manchester City prematurely had the Cityzens signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021, according to The Athletic [via @City_Xtra on Twitter].

Manchester United announced on Tuesday (November 22) that they have parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual agreement. The decision came on the back of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo notably rejoined Manchester United last year, 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid. His return was one that excited Red Devils fans, but the transfer has ultimately not gone to plan for all parties involved.

The sad end to the forward's stint at Old Trafford has left many wondering what would have happened had he joined Manchester City last year. He was notably linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium before Manchester United swooped in.

[via @TheAthleticUK] Manchester United are now in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. It had seemed that #ManCity would be given a clear run at recruiting the forward but it is understood United are not giving up on sealing the transfer themselves.[via @TheAthleticUK] Manchester United are now in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. It had seemed that #ManCity would be given a clear run at recruiting the forward but it is understood United are not giving up on sealing the transfer themselves.[via @TheAthleticUK]

Some Ronaldo fans believe the 37-year-old would have done well had he joined the Cityzens instead of Manchester United last year. However, it appears Guardiola was never keen on the idea of signing the forward in the first place.

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester City would have prompted the Spaniard to leave the club. It is believed that the manager would have stepped down from his role prematurely had his employers signed the superstar.

[@polballus/@SamLee] There are senior sources at #ManCity who believe that if Cristiano Ronaldo had joined the club in the summer of 2021, Pep Guardiola would not have stayed at @ManCity until the end of his then-contract in 2023. There are senior sources at #ManCity who believe that if Cristiano Ronaldo had joined the club in the summer of 2021, Pep Guardiola would not have stayed at @ManCity until the end of his then-contract in 2023.[@polballus/@SamLee]

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Guardiola has agreed to commit his future to the English champions until 2025. However, it is worth noting that his previous deal with the club was due to expire in 2023.

It thus means that the former Barcelona boss would have left the Cityzens before the end of the current season had they signed Ronaldo. City fans will now be pleased to learn that the club did not step up their interest in the forward last year.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Guardiola's Manchester City?

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Manchester City a total of 15 times in his career so far. However, Guardiola was only in charge of the Premier League giants for one of those matches.

The Portuguese icon was named in Manchester United's starting line-up when they faced the Cityzens at home in the league last season. He played the full 90 minutes that day, but could not prevent his team from suffering a 2-0 loss.

Cristiano Ronaldo then missed the trip to the Etihad Stadium last season due to an injury. He notably remained an unused substitute in the Red Devils' 6-3 defeat to Guardiola's side this term.

