Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign Real Madrid superstar in January - Reports 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants his club to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos in January, as per El Nacional.

Kroos' future is uncertain with the German having rejected Real Madrid's latest offer of an extension.

His contract runs until next summer but there is a feeling he may end up being sold in January.

Guardiola is reportedly a long-term admirer of Kroos and has advised the Manchester City board to try and bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

The German midfielder joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich back in 2014 for £22.5 million and has been a huge success since.

He has won four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles in the space of eight years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kroos has made 370 appearances for Madrid, scoring 25 goals and contributing 83 assists.

However, Real Madrid are rebuilding their side that is coming off the back of a brilliant La Liga and Champions League double 2021-22 campaign.

Los Blancos signed French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for £72 million.

He joins his compatriot Eduardo Camavinga as part of Carlo Ancelotti's side's star-studded midfield.

The Galacticos did depart with Brazilian Casemiro, who joined Manchester United for £64 million.

Ancelotti seems open to allowing veteran players to move on as he seeks to rebuild his squad.

That may pave the way for Manchester City to make their move this January with Kroos out of contract in the summer.

Guardiola may be looking for more options in his midfield following the departure of Fernandinho.

The Cityzens did sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45 million but the Englishman has made just one appearance for the club.

"I loved playing for him" - Real Madrid Kroos on his spell at Bayern under Manchester City manager Guardiola

Kroos and Guardiola would be reunited

Kroos spent three seasons playing under Guardiola for Bayern.

The German's his meteoric rise to becoming one of the best midfielders in the world started at the Allianz Arena under the Spaniard.

He made 51 appearances under Guardiola, winning the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

Kroos lavished praise on the Manchester City manager back in 2020 and revealed he would have stayed at Bayern if he knew Guardiola was staying for the long-term.

He said (via Marca):

"I loved playing for him. And, of course, I could have renewed my contract at Bayern. But I didn't believe it would be a good idea to sign an agreement just for the coach."

Kroos added:

"He wanted me to renew my contract, but what sense did it make to sign a five-year contract if he was going to leave before that?"

