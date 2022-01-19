Pep Guardiola wishes for Manchester City to sign Barcelona youngster - Reports

Reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes suggest that it is Pep Guardiola's "wish" for Manchester City to sign young Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The former Catalan boss is reportedly a fan of the La Masia graduate and wants to bring the young midfielder to the Premier League.

Pep has reportedly convinced his superiors at the Etihad to move for the young Spaniard, who is believed to be a 'natural fit' for the English champions. According to Fichajes, Gonzalez particularly drew attention "because he can play in various positions in the midfield area".

The graduates of La Masía always shine Nico González's first half by numbers vs. Celta de Vigo (via @Squawka ):15 passes attempted14 passes completed8 duels won4 take-ons completed3 fouls won1 assistThe graduates of La Masía always shine Nico González's first half by numbers vs. Celta de Vigo (via @Squawka):15 passes attempted14 passes completed8 duels won4 take-ons completed3 fouls won1 assistThe graduates of La Masía always shine ✨ https://t.co/iGrQ2wVrvU

Gonzalez’s time at La Masia also means that the player will easily adapt to Guardiola's game plan. Manchester City star Fernandinho is also nearing retirement, meaning Guardiola needs another midfielder for squad rotation. Although Gonzalez has played in the center of the park for the Blaugrana, the young star is also capable of playing in defensive midfield.

The midfielder will however cost City a lot of money as Gonzalez is contracted to the club until the summer of 2024. The Catalan club are also reportedly not open to selling the player. However, considering their financial situation, a good bid could convince the Catalans to sell their asset.

Squawka Football @Squawka



A special talent. Nico González has created more chances (4) than any other player in the first half of the #UCL late kick-offs this evening.A special talent. Nico González has created more chances (4) than any other player in the first half of the #UCL late kick-offs this evening.A special talent. ✨ https://t.co/GXba3R57MB

Manchester City are yet to make a formal bid, but will continue to monitor the player carefully before the curtains of the winter transfer window finally close on January 31.

Barcelona are willing to let Frenkie de Jong leave: Reports

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

El Nacional has reported that Pep Guardiola is also contemplating making a move for Frenkie de Jong, who has struggled to succeed at Nou Camp.

The star moved to Camp Nou from Ajax back in 2019 but has failed to reach the heights he attained with the Dutch giants. So far this season, de Jong has failed to perform in big games, recently playing poorly against Real Madrid.

According to El Nacional, it is now believed that the former Ajax man is not at the level required to play for Barcelona. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta rejected Manchester City's advances for the star over the summer, but has reportedly changed his mind.

This may allow City to make new advances for the star, but Guardiola will have to remain wary about Bayern Munich. The German giants have reportedly shown interest in Frenkie de Jong, and may fight for his signature.

Edited by Diptanil Roy