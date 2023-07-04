“Personal terms won’t be an issue” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Bayern Munich want to sign Manchester United target

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to join Manchester United in the race to sign highly rated Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer.

The 22-year-old Georgian goalkeeper has emerged as one of the most-sought after players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Premier League giants Manchester United are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for Mamardashvili. The Red Devils are currently in the market for a new shot-stopper, following the expiration of David de Gea's contract.

The Spanish international's contract at Old Trafford expired on June 30, thus bringing an end to his 12-year spell at the club. While De Gea may yet sign a new contract with United, all reports indicate that the club will sign a goalkeeper this summer.

Several names have been linked with the Red Devils this summer such as Inter Milan's Andre Onana and Valencia's Mamardashvili.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, German giants Bayern Munich are also keen on landing the higly rated Georgian goalkeeper this summer.

Bayern busy with different priorities but Mamardashvili is 100% in the list.



Romano further stated that personal terms won't be an issue between Bayern Munich and Mamardashvili, should the Bavarians opt to make a swoop for his signature. Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was injured in December 2022 while skiing and missed the remainder of the season as a result.

Manchester United target talked about interest from Old Trafford last summer

Mamardashvili against Real Valladolid - LaLiga Santander

Mamardashvili is widely considered as one of the most-exciting prospects in the La Liga. He made 42 appearances for Valencia last season, keeping nine cleansheets across competitions.

Manchester United were linked with a move for the goalkeeper last summer as well to provide competition for David de Gea. Although the move didn't materialize, Mamardashvili acknowledged the interest from Old Trafford in an interview last year. He said:

“I have a 2+1 [year] contract with Valencia and I’m happy. I really like Valencia as a city, I like the people."

On transfer interest from the Red Devils, he said:

"I see it but now the first thing is Valencia. Then we’ll see. It is very important for me to be happy and I am happy, I like the team, I like the city."

