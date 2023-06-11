PL club consider shock £50million offer for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning a £50 million move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. The London side want to take advantage of his recent poor form at Old Trafford and sign him up.

As per a report in Daily Star, new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on signing Sancho this summer. He wants a right-winger added to his squad and believes the Manchester United star is ideal for his system.

Sancho has not been at his best since moving to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the 2021 summer window. He has scored just 12 goals and assisted six times in 79 matches for the Red Devils.

Tottenham have decided not to activate the option to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently and he has returned to Juventus. They have also released Lucas Moura, leaving a gap in the right-wing spot at the club.

Paul Scholes blasts Manchester United star amid Tottenham interest

Paul Scholes is not happy with Jadon Sancho and believes that he is nowhere near good enough. The Englishman has shown no consistency at Manchester United and is taking too long to settle in, as per Scholes.

He told the Webby & O'Neill YouTube channel:

"It is very difficult when you are in and out of the team all the time to find any consistency or any type of form. I think he has shown a lot of flashes of the talent we expected. Look, he has been nowhere near what everyone thought we were going to get from Dortmund, but it might take a bit of time for him to settle down in the Premier League and get used to the pace of it."

He added:

"I think he has played in the middle at times as a No.10 and I really don't see him in that position; I see him on the left-hand side, really. But Marcus [Rashford] has been in top quality form out there. I know he played on the right-hand side at Dortmund and was brilliant. Sometimes, though, it is about the players you have got with you and the players at Dortmund suited him. He had [Achraf] Hakimi flying down the wing on the outside of him and was really quick."

Manchester United squad and Erik ten Hag are reportedly willing to welcome back Mason Greenwood, as per a report in The Sun. The suspended footballer's return could signal the end of Sancho at Old Trafford, who has not impressed the manager.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes