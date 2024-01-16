PL club considering a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja - Reports

According to The Guardian, Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing interest in Chelsea's Armando Broja as they believe the 22-year-old striker can add quality to their attacking options.

Broja's future with the Blues currently hangs in the balance, especially with reports emerging that the west London club could sign a striker this month. Broja's current contract runs until 2028, but he may have to reconsider his position if the forward line gets more crowded and he can't find playing time.

Given the situation, West Ham have been keeping tabs on the Albanian striker. However, Wolves have now reportedly shown their interest, as manager Gary O’Neil is looking for a new striker.

This season, Broja has managed a modest tally of two goals and one assist in 17 appearances, which might make clubs a bit concerned about his attacking output. However, the 22-year-old certainly has some talent, which was clear during his loan spell at Southampton as he registered nine goals and one assist in 38 appearances for the Saints.

At this stage, Wolves' interest in Broja is still fairly new, and according to the report, a permanent deal seems unlikely given their current financial constraints. The Premier League club's strategy might lean towards a loan arrangement with an option to buy during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea may not frown at the potential sale of Armando Broja, as the forward came through their academy. Any funds that come from his exit will be financially beneficial for their Financial Fair Play (FFP) situation.

Chelsea holding firm on £35 million release clause for Ian Maatsen - Reports

The Blues are confident about gaining a £35 million financial boost if they can sell Ian Maatsen this summer, according to The Telegraph (via FourFourTwo). The full-back's release clause is set at that amount, and the West London club are adamant about receiving the full fee for any permanent transfer.

This report has come after the 21-year-old started his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, for which Chelsea received a £2 million fee. Last summer, Burnley expressed strong interest in Maatsen, with a bid around £32 million. He had notably helped them gain promotion to the Premier League last season, but Maatsen had no intentions of returning to the Clarets.

Staying with Chelsea has not yielded much playing time for Maatsen though, as he has only managed one start in 12 league appearances this season. There is now growing speculation that he will be looking for a move in the summer. If any interested clubs wish to take Maatsen away from Stamford Bridge, though, it would require £35 million.