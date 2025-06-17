PL club eyeing up summer move for Arsenal star valued at €15m amid interest from multiple European giants: Reports

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has reportedly emerged as a target for West Ham United as he looks set to leave the Emirates this season. The Gunners are keen to part ways with the Ukraine international and have placed a €15 million price tag on him this summer.

PianetaMilan has reported (via CaughtOffside) that West Ham are now in for Zinchenko, who is also on the radars of AC Milan and Atletico Madrid this summer. The Hammers are hopeful of landing the former Manchester City star once they meet the asking price set by the Gunners as his other suitors are reluctant to pay up.

Zinchenko has had to accept a reduced role in Mikel Arteta's side following the signing of Riccardo Calafiori and emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly from the academy. The versatile Ukrainian star made just 23 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners in the 2024-25 season, with 15 of them coming in the league.

West Ham are in urgent need of left-back cover with Aaron Cresswell set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. Manager Graham Potter has also reportedly informed Italy international Emerson Palmieri that he is free to leave the club, leaving Oliver Scarles as the only senior left-back at the club.

Zinchenko's tactical adaptability and versatility have made him an attractive target for some of Europe's biggest sides, including AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. He may prefer to remain in the English top-flight, having been in the country since arriving as a youngster in 2016.

Arsenal star on verge of exit as contract talks stall: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is on the verge of leaving the club as a free agent as he has yet to find an agreement on a new deal, as per reports. The Ghanaian midfielder has been in talks with the Premier League giants over a new deal, with his deal set to expire on June 30th.

CaughtOffside reports that Partey and Arsenal are at an impasse in negotiations as the 32-year-old is not satisfied with the terms of his contract offer. He has made it clear to the club that he will not be putting pen to paper unless the terms are improved.

The Gunners have reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi to join them this summer following the exit of Jorginho. They may need to sign another midfielder if they fail to agree with Partey and he leaves the club.

