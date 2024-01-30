PL club hoping to seal deal to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja - Reports

Free-spending Chelsea could soon witness an outgoing transfer, with Premier League side Fulham reportedly considering making a move for the Blues' Armando Broja.

The 22-year-old striker has been attracting a lot of suitors owing to his immense potential. According to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Fulham could soon become a frontrunner for his signature.

Despite Chelsea's dwindling season, manager Mauricio Pochettino has hesitated to put his trust in emerging forward Armando Broja. The Albania international has spent a meager 694 minutes on the pitch across all competitions, owing to Pochettino's preferences, as well as his poor fitness record.

In his 18 appearances so far, Broja has netted two goals and provided two assists. Despite his sub-par return in front of the goal, the Chelsea forward has profoundly impressed several clubs with his on-pitch movements and effective finishing.

With Broja currently serving as the deputy striker after Nicolas Jackson, a move could turn out well for every party involved. If reports by TeamTalk are to be believed, Fulham are planning to submit a bid for the youngster in the region of £35 million.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva's men have experienced a decent 2023-24 season, acquiring 24 points and 12th place in the league at the time of writing. They have, however, failed to reciprocate the attacking prowess of their past selves, only netting 28 goals in 21 Premier League matches.

Consequently, the addition of a promising forward could help Silva forge a better second half of the season.

Chelsea aiming to break their nine-year trophy drought in the EFL Cup

The Blues have had an underwhelming 2023-24 season by their own high standards. They have failed to make significant progress in most of the competitions they have participated in.

With no European competition to compete in, Chelsea currently occupy ninth place in the league, having only secured 31 points after 21 games.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's men have etched their way into the final stage of the EFL Cup, where they will face a rejuvenated Liverpool side. The west London outfit is currently the joint-fourth most successful side in the said competition's history, having secured five trophies.

However, it's been nine years since the EFL Cup trophy last arrived at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea's latest win coming in the 2014-15 season. The Blues came close to adding a sixth title in the 2018-19 season, as well as the 2021-22 season. But they ended up losing to Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

The Reds currently lead the all-time title chart in the EFL competition, having won nine titles, and would be looking to stretch their lead come February 25.