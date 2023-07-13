Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Liverpool in their pursuit of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Colwill spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. He made 17 Premier League appearances, helping keep three clean sheets. He helped the Seagulls qualify for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

As per Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Brighton are heavily interested in signing Colwill permanently this summer. They had a £40 million bid rejected by Chelsea but are still in pursuit of the centre-back.

As per Kinsella, Tottenham and Liverpool have also joined the race to sign the English defender.

Spurs had a horrific 2022-23 campaign, conceding 63 goals in 38 Premier League games, and are looking to reinforce their defense. They are currently in talks with Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven but are also monitoring Colwill's situation if the former deal collapses.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also had a tough 2022-23 campaign as they finished outside the Premier League top four for the first time since 2016. They conceded 47 league goals.

Chelsea are adamant that they are unwilling to sell Colwill and the defender will return to pre-season on Monday, July 17. The Blues have also offered him a new long-term deal but he hasn't signed it yet.

Manchester City are also monitoring Colwill's situation at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on Liverpool target

Chelsea had a disappointing 2022-23 season, where they finished 12th in the Premier League table. They parted ways with two permanent managers in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine will now assess the Blues squad and make a decision on some players, including Liverpool target Levi Colwill. In an interview with The Guardian, Pochettino stated that he needs to have a talk with the 20-year-old before making a decision.

“I need to get a feel for him. I need to hear what he has in his mind. What he expects. And then, of course, for him to listen to what I expect from him," he said.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Colwill is also waiting to understand his role at Chelsea before making a transfer decision, amidst interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton.

The defender is coming off an excellent U21 European Championships campaign with England. He helped them keep five clean sheets in five appearances en route to the trophy.

