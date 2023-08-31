PL club make initial contact with Manchester United for star as they look to replace Bayern-bound player - Reports

Fulham have reportedly made initial contact with Manchester United regarding Scott McTominay who is viewed as a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha.

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, the Cottagers have contacted the Red Devils about McTominay's availability as Palhinha looks set to join Bayern Munich. Marco Silva's side are studying their options should the Portuguese international depart for the Bundesliga champions.

McTominay appears to be their top target to replace him but Manchester United will demand a substantial fee to part with the midfielder. The 26-year-old's future has been up in the air amid a lack of game time at Old Trafford.

The Scottish midfielder started last season in Erik ten Hag's midfield but the signing of Casemiro saw him head to a regular spot on the bench. He started 16 of 39 games across competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Ten Hag has still lacked faith in McTominay this season despite issues occurring with his midfield. He has appeared just twice so far at a total of seven minutes and his future with Manchester United has appeared bleak.

The Red Devils are pursuing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat but have had issues doing a deal due to Financial Fair Play. Reports claim that they have agreed on a £30 million deal for the Moroccan and McTominay's exit may aid that transfer.

The Scotland international climbed the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his senior debut in 2017. He has gone on to make 211 appearances across competitions, scoring 19 goals and contributing five assists.

McTominay has two years left on his contract and was a target for West Ham United earlier on in the transfer window. However, the Red Devils rejected a £30 million bid from the Hammers with the club thought to value him at £40 million, per The Athletic.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag talked up Scott McTominay's versatility last season

Scott McTominay started his youth career as a center-forward.

McTominay may have endured a difficult past campaign due to a lack of first-team opportunities with Manchester United. However, he continuously enjoyed a protagonistic role with his nation Scotland.

The versatile midfielder was on the scoresheet twice in a famous 2-0 victory for the Tartan Army against Spain in Euro 2024 qualifying action. He also netted a brace in a 3-0 win against Cyprus.

Ten Hag spoke just after McTominay had starred for Scotland and made it known he was aware of his goalscoring capabilities. He said (via GOAL):

“Scott can play in many roles, it’s clear he has scoring capabilities for Scotland but also this season for us he’s a really good finisher."

However, those comments didn't result in the Scot playing in a more advanced role. He continued to be a bit-part player that comes in for Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.