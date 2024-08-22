PL club open talks with Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling - Reports

With head coach Enzo Maresca underlying multiple times that Raheem Sterling isn't part of his plans at Chelsea, a Premier League club has reportedly initiated discussions to secure the winger's transfer. The Italian manager had publicly stated that Sterling will find no minutes at the London club in the upcoming season.

“I’ve been honest, he will have no minutes here. I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It’s simple,” Maresca stated earlier in the week (via Fabrizio Romano).

According to The Times, Aston Villa have opened talks with Chelsea, with the winger having been informed that he is no longer part of the west London club’s plans for the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old still has three years left on his contract, reportedly worth £325,000 a week. The Blues are eager to offload Sterling, who was signed from Manchester City for £50 million in 2022. He has now been granted permission to train at home after being excluded from the first-team squad.

Aston Villa, who have already been active in the transfer market this summer, see Sterling as a key addition to bolster their attacking options, after Moussa Diaby's departure to Saudi Pro League.

Despite their recent failure to sign João Félix, the Birmingham-based outfit remain keen on strengthening their forward line. Meanwhile, Sterling is one of approximately 15 players Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload, as they attempt to streamline their squad and adhere to financial regulations.

Enzo Maresca rubbishes claims of Chelsea being in a 'mess'

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca firmly rejected the notion that the club is in disarray, despite the club having more than 40 first-team players on their books. On Wednesday, August 21, Maresca addressed concerns about the Blues’ large squad during a press conference.

The summer transfer window has been particularly eventful for Chelsea, with Conor Gallagher completing his £34 million move to Atlético Madrid, while João Félix joined as the club’s 11th signing of the season. Despite the flurry of activity, Maresca insists the situation is well-managed.

"I am not working with 42 players," Maresca clarified (via ESPN). "That is something from outside. I'm working in this moment with 21 players. Today's session is with 20 players, yesterday's session was with 21."

He explained that the additional 15 or 20 players, including high-profile names such as Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and Trevoh Chalobah, are training separately.

"So the other 15 or 20, they are training apart. In the USA [during preseason] we had 26 or 27 players so [are there] Chelsea players, 42, 43, yes for sure. But they are not working with me every day. I don't see them. So it is not a mess like it looks from outside, absolutely not," he added.

