Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly pushing to sign young Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. He spent the 2022/23 season on loan with the Seagulls and played a crucial role in their European qualification.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton will persist in their pursuit of Colwill after having an initial bid of £30 million rejected. The Chelsea youth product is attracting interest from other clubs as well but the Blues are keen to retain him.

Romano gave an update on the Colwill transfer saga, tweeting:

"Brighton will insist for Levi Colwill this week after £30m bid rejected. There are more clubs interested. Chelsea's position remains clear: keep the player, offer him new deal."

The 20-year-old will return to Chelsea later this month following the expiry of his loan deal with Brighton. He still has two years left on his contract with the Blues, who are keen to offer him a new and better deal.

It is expected that Kalidou Koulibaly's potential move to Saudi Arabia will facilitate Colwill's transition into the starting squad, also affording him enough minutes to continue his development.

The youngster is yet to feature for the west London side's first team but made 22 appearances for Brighton in the 2022/23 season.

Along with Benoit Badiashille and Wesley Fofana, Colwill is likely to form the core of a young Chelsea backline.

Kalidou Koulibaly could leave Chelsea just a year after joining them - Reports

Koulibaly arrived in an around £32.5 million deal from Napoli in the 2022 summer window but failed to adapt to the Premier League and has now been linked with an exit.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are in talks with the Senegal international over a summer move, as per Fabrizio Romano. They have made an opening bid of around £21 to £25 million and talks between the two clubs are set to continue.

Chelsea are set for a massive clearout this summer. The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz among other players have all been linked with respective exits.

Koulibaly could become another high-profile player to leave the club this summer. The centre-back made 32 appearances for the Blues across competitions.

