PL club rejected £50m bid from Manchester United for superstar forward last summer: Reports

Bournemouth reportedly rejected a £50 million offer from Manchester United for their star attacker Antoine Semenyo in the summer. As reported by Jason Burt from The Telegraph, the Cherries rejected £50 million bids from both the Red Devils as well as Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Ruben Amorim's side had a pretty busy summer transfer window, splashing a total of £232.4 million on new arrivals. They also sold players worth £61.7 million resulting in a net spend of £170.7 million.

Manchester United completely reshaped their attack this summer by bringing in Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Their big spending seems to have made an impact as they find themselves fourth in the table after nine games.

Amorim's side endured a difficult start to the season but have turned it around in recent weeks. They are on the back of a three-game winning streak in the league which includes a 2-1 win against rivals Liverpool.

However, Manchester United's squad could have been even stronger if they had managed to secure the services of Semenyo. The Ghana international has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season for Bournemouth.

Semenyo has scored six goals and provided three assists in eight Premier League games this campaign. He has gone from strength to strength since joining Bournemouth from Championship side Bristol City in 2023.

A versatile attacker, Semenyo is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine. He is blessed with bags of pace, plenty of strength and has done well to improve his finishing.

Gary Neville makes bold claim about Manchester United duo after 4-2 Brighton win

Pundit Gary Neville lavished praise on Manchester United duo Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo following their 4-2 win against Brighton. Mbeumo scored a brace and Cunha scored once for the Red Devils as they secured a crucial win against the Seagulls on Saturday, October 25.

Following the game, Gary Neville backed Cunha and Mbeumo to win many games for his former club. He also insisted that the two players are thriving thanks to their prior experience in the Premier League. He said, via Metro:

"With Cunha and Mbeumo, the risk of those signings was removed because in the sense they had played in the Premier League before and they had the hunger to deliver at a different level. Mbeumo looks like he belongs. He looks hungry and that he wants to score goals. Manchester United have something to build on. Cunha and Mbeumo will win a lot of matches for Manchester United."

Cunha and Mbeumo reportedly cost the Red Devils £62.5m and £71m from Wolves and Brentford respectively. Mbeumo has scored five goals and provided one assist in ten games for his new club so far. Cunha, on the other hand, scored his first goal for the Red Devils in his ninth appearance.

