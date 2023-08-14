PL club set to sign Liverpool's new target Tyler Adams after recent Chelsea snub - Reports

Bournemouth are reportedly close to winning the race for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams following a failed move to Chelsea and rumored interest from Liverpool.

According to TEAMtalk, the Cherries have met the American's £20 million release clause and are hopeful of finalizing a deal. They will hope to do so soon as the 21-year-old has plenty of interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs.

Adams looked to be on his way to Chelsea several days ago when the Blues too met his £20 million relegation release clause. However, the west Londoners pulled the plug on the deal and have instead signed Moises Caicedo for a British transfer record £115 million.

Liverpool had reportedly been circling for his signature after they admitted defeat in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion's Caicedo, per Paul Joyce. However, it's the Cherries who looked to have pipped them to the post.

Adams was in fine form for Leeds last season despite their relegation. The American arrived at Elland Road for a fee in the region of £20 million. He featured 26 times across competitions and was a constant presence in the heat of the Peacocks' midfield.

The USMNT international has four years left on his contract with Daniel Farke's side. However, the Midlands outfit's relegation has activated a £20 million release clause in his deal.

Chelsea new-boy Moises Caicedo hints that he turned down Liverpool

Caicedo has sealed a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have broken the British transfer record for the second consecutive transfer window. They have done so by signing Caicedo for a staggering £115 million fee.

However, Chelsea had to fight off completion from Liverpool in the process. The Reds had agreed on an £111 million deal with Brighton prior to the transfer but Caicedo informed them he wanted the Stamford Bridge transfer.

The Ecudoarian has seemingly hinted that he did in fact reject Jurgen Klopp's Anfield giants. He is seen stating in a video released on Chelsea's official Twitter account:

"It was never in doubt. I was always a Blue."

Caicedo joins a Blues midfield that is undergoing an extensive rebuild. Enzo Fernandez was the first arrival in January for a then-British transfer record £106.8 million.

The Ecuadorian has been the next to seemingly become an immediate starter in Pochettino's midfield. Romeo Lavia may be next as he has agreed a deal to join Chelsea from Southampton for a fee in the region of £50 million plus add-ons. He has also picked the Blues over Liverpool in the process, per The Athletic.