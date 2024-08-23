PL club working on move to sign Chelsea outcast on loan this season: Reports

David Ornstein reports that Bournemouth are contemplating a loan move for Chelsea outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga. Apart from Kepa, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is also on the Cherries' radar.

Kepa has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, and more in their ranks. Kepa, who spent 2023-24 on loan at Real Madrid, is not among the first-choice keepers.

The Spaniard's contract is set to expire in 2025. While Bournemouth are exploring a loan deal, Kepa needs to extend his deal with the Blues for a move to happen. Bournemouth have former Barcelona goalkeeper Neto in their ranks, who is also the Cherries' captain. However, they are looking to add muscle to their shot-stopper pool.

Trending

Kepa, meanwhile, made 20 appearances for Real Madrid last season, keeping nine clean sheets. He was initially the first-choice for Los Blancos due to Thibaut Courtois' injury. Carlo Ancelotti, though, preferred Andriy Lunin in the second half of the season. Kepa is back at Chelsea but isn't in Enzo Maresca's plans. The 13-cap Spain international is looking elsewhere for game time.

Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. He has made 163 appearances for the club, keeping 59 clean sheets. Kepa has won four trophies with the Blues, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Europa League.

Last season, Kepa won three trophies with Real Madrid, the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Supercopa de Espana.

Enzo Maresca has banished Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea's first team training: Reports

According to reports, Kepa Arrizabalaga is not training with Chelsea's first team. He is training with the development squad instead. Enzo Maresca is looking to get his philosophy across the team and has banished Kepa as a result. Kepa signed for the Blues for £71 million but is no longer needed in the team.

Allen Stand Upper wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kepa is training with the development squad not the first team."

Expand Tweet

Robert Sanchez started the Blues' Premier League opener against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Maresca's team lost the game 2-0. Filip Jorgensen was between the sticks for the Europa Conference League game against Servette which the Blues won 2-0.

The Blues return to action on Sunday, August 25, to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in a Premier League away fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback