PL giants join race to sign player linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring for the highly sought-after Brazilian midfielder Andre, who is also on Arsenal and Liverpool's list.

This 22-year-old prodigy from Brazilian club Fluminense has been the focus of intense speculation, drawing the eyes of a number of top clubs in England.

So far, the midfielder has donned the Brazil national team jersey on two occasions, and he is under contract with Fluminense until December 2026. However, there's a growing belief that he could be allowed to leave as early as 2024.

His quality was on full display as he played a pivotal role in Fluminense's triumphant Copa Libertadores campaign. He helped his side to a 2-1 victory over the Argentine heavyweights Boca Juniors in the final. His contributions have also secured Fluminense a spot in the upcoming Club World Cup scheduled for December.

As per the latest insights from 90min (via SportsMole), Tottenham Hotspur are now showing a keen interest in acquiring Andre. Speculations are rife that a January transfer could be on the cards, with Fluminense potentially considering offers in the ballpark of £30 million.

Tottenham's prospects of securing Andre's signature might hinge on the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is currently linked with a potential transfer to Juventus. If the Dane leaves the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club could move for the Brazilian as his replacement.

Andre's tenure at Fluminense has been marked by robust performances. He has made 163 appearances across all competitions and has contributed four goals and three assists so far.

Chris Sutton analyses striking options between Arsenal and Liverpool

Pundit Chris Sutton recently cast a spotlight on the striking options at Arsenal and Liverpool, highlighting a stark contrast in their depth and quality. Speaking on BBC, he offered a candid assessment of the Gunners, suggesting a discernible gap in their attack compared to Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Sutton acknowledged Arsenal's options upfront but shared his belief that Liverpool holds the upper hand in this regard, saying (via TBR Football):

“The issue with Arsenal is that and I think Alan Shearer said about Eddie Nketiah not being an elite striker and I think everybody feels there is maybe the thought there is a bit of a void in that centre-forward position for Arsenal, whereas Liverpool have that covered.

“Arteta can play Jesus, Nketiah, he can play Trossard if he wants as a false nine, but they don’t have the options that Liverpool have."

Currently, Gabriel Jesus is the focal point of Arsenal's attack, a role that Darwin Nunez plays at Anfield. Jesus has scored just four goals in 11 games for the Gunners this season, while Nunez has scored seven goals in 17 games for the Reds.