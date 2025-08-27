PL giants could rival Chelsea in their pursuit of Barcelona star Fermin Lopez: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea target Fermin Lopez from Barcelona. The Red Devils had interest in the Spaniard earlier this summer, but did not make a move.

According to a report in the Evening Standard, Lopez is once again a target for Ruben Amorim, and the Manchester United manager is pushing his club to sign the Barcelona star. The 22-year-old is free to leave the Catalan club this summer, with a €70 million price tag slapped on the midfielder.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly considering a €50 million bid to test the waters. Both clubs are eager to make a push in the final days of the transfer window.

However, Hansi Flick is not interested in selling the Spaniard and said earlier this month (via ESPN):

"I spoke with him, of course, but I don't think that he wants to go out of the club. I also want to have him here because it will be a tough season. We need every player we have now. Of course, it's not easy for the players [who don't start every week], but it's football. They play for Barcelona. We try to achieve a lot in this season and this is why we need every player."

"I don't want to lose any players now because I think it will be a tough season. We need this quality from Fermín. He's doing really good last season, but also when we start here in this new season as well. I'm happy with him, with all the players, and I want to keep everyone here because with these options we have now, it's very good."

Manchester United are also looking to offload players before the window ends. Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly one of the top players close to leaving before the deadline, with Real Madrid keeping tabs.

Chelsea and Manchester United target signed new Barcelona contract last summer

Fermin Lopez signed a new long-term contract with Barcelona in October last year. The Chelsea and Manchester United target has a €500 million release clause, but the Catalan side are not holding out for it.

Lopez played 28 matches in LaLiga last season for Barcelona, coming off the bench in 16 games. He scored six goals and assisted five times, as they went on to win the league.

The Catalan side are in need of sales to make space in the wage bill as they are yet to register Wojciech Szczęsny and Roony Bardghj.

