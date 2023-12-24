PL giants set to demand in excess of €30m from Barcelona for 29-year-old star: Reports

Barcelona are looking to make early moves in the football transfer market, as they have set their sights on securing Joao Cancelo on a full transfer. However, his parent club Manchester City are set to demand over €30 million to let the full-back leave.

The 29-year-old star has been impressive for the Blaugrana since his arrival in September. He has played 21 games for the team, across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

It is little surprise that he has become a prime target for the Catalan giants, who are preparing ambitious plans to make Cancelo's stay permanent.

Yet, this pursuit is not without its challenges. According to Sport (via Football Espana), Manchester City are not showing the flexibility Barcelona might have hoped for. As per the report, the Premier League giants will only consider a permanent transfer for Cancelo. The price tag, exceeding €30 million, is set firmly.

This figure, although seemingly reasonable for a player of Cancelo's quality, poses a significant hurdle for Barcelona, given their well-documented financial constraints. The European champions' firm demand will certainly cause some complications for the Blaugrana's interest in keeping the quality full-back.

Barcelona set their sights on Bernardo Silva amid financial constraints

The Blaugrana's aspirations to bolster their squad with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva are no secret. The versatile midfielder has been a vital player for the English giants over the years, having consistently demonstrated his worth on the field.

Rumors swirled this past summer about a possible transfer to Catalonia, hinting at Barcelona's keen interest in the Portuguese maestro. However, it did not pan out, as the Catalans' financial constraints have presented a formidable barrier.

The club's money problems are said to be serious, and they are working ardently to alleviate these issues in the upcoming months. According to Football Espana, there is some optimism within the club that their financial situation might be stable enough to revisit their interest in Silva.

Recent reports from The Daily Star (via Football Espana) have revealed that Silva's release clause at Manchester City is €60 million. However, this figure will not be easy to meet for the Blaugrana, who have to keep an eye on La Liga's financial rules.

Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League last season. This season, he has already scored five goals and provided three assists from 22 games across all competitions.

