PL giants will try to strike a deal to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer market.

"Tottenham will try to strike a deal with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher in January if he becomes available with sources close to Chelsea saying they are prepared to listen to bids. (@TheAthleticFC) #CFC"

The west London side were reportedly keen to sell the player in the summer but failed to find a suitable buyer who would match their asking price. Tottenham were linked with the English midfielder back then as well and it seems they are rounding up for another go in January.

Gallagher, like many other Chelsea academy products, could now find himself on the exit door. He has made 20 appearances this season for the Blues, registering four assists. He has also captained the team in the absence of Reece James due to injury.

Gallagher made his debut last season, after spending time away on loan at Crystal Palace. He has proven himself to be a box-to-box combat midfielder, who is excellent at winning balls higher up the pitch. His distribution and decision-making in the final third still needs work, which given his age, 23, can come good in the future.

Tottenham are playing an expansive brand of attractive, attacking football under Ange Postecoglou. They might do well if they can sign a high-tempo midfielder like Gallagher.

Moreover, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso's future under speculation, the north London side are on the lookout for a midfielder.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino praises Gallagher

After the Blues' 2-0 Premier League win against Sheffield United on December 16, manager Mauricio Pochettino praised Gallagher for his performance. He told the club's official website:

"He’s important because he has Chelsea values, he is a product that came from the Academy and has the identity of the club. He loves the club and is very committed."

Pochettino added:

"You can see on the pitch: he runs, he plays, he fights, he gives everything to try to win. He is a really important player, a type of player every coaching staff wants to have in the team."

The Blues are next in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend (Sunday, December 24) in the Premier League. They are 10th in the standings while Wolves are three points behind them in 13th.