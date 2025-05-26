PL star hints at exit amid rumors of agreeing terms with Liverpool - Reports

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has dropped a major hint amid rumors of agreeing personal terms with Liverpool. The 21-year-old helped the Cherries finish the Premier League season on a winning note with a 2-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday, May 25.
After the game, the young left-back took to Instagram and admitted that he does not know what awaits him in the future. He thanked Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola for believing in him and starting him in all 38 league games across the season. The bombarding Hungarian full-back posted on Instagram, as quoted by Liverpool World:
“38 games, 38 started, we finished the job and broke the record, thanks to the fans and everyone for support, thanks to the gaffer for trusting me to start all 38 games and special thanks to the one above for keeping me safe and healthy and of course nothing would be possible without my family. I don’t know what will happen in next week but cherries family thank you!”
Arne Slot's side have been heavily linked with Kerkez in recent months and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the young defender already. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed on his YouTube channel that terms have already been agreed upon between the Reds and the full-back. He said:
"My information is Milos Kerkez already has an agreement of personal terms with Liverpool.It's just about more small details to be verified then Liverpool are in contact with Bournemouth. Liverpool are still working on this one."
Romano added:
“Not only Wirtz, not only Frimpong but active conversations for Kerkez and, this week, the conversations will continue to get the deal done. Liverpool are really busy, very active and what they're doing is something impressive. Now it's about verifying the final fee for Bournemouth but the conversation is advanced, is going well so Liverpool have a big part of the start of the summer."
Milos Kerkez has been thoroughly impressive since joining Bournemouth from Dutch side AZ in 2023, attracting interest from several European giants. He has been arguably the best left-back in the Premier League this season, with two goals and six assists in 38 appearances.
Manchester United star offers himself to Liverpool as he looks for Old Trafford exit: Reports
Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly open to joining rivals Liverpool, with his future up in the air. As reported by Spanish outlet DefensaCentral (via Daveockop), the Argentina international has been offered to several European sides across Europe, including the Reds.
The Athletic reported last week that Ruben Amorim has told Garnacho to find a new club in the summer. Manchester United's financial situation and Amorim's relationship with Garnacho are reportedly why they are ready to cash in on the winger.
Garnacho was completely omitted from the Red Devils' final matchday squad of the Premier League season. Amorim's side secured a 2-0 win against Aston Villa to record a 15th-placed finish.
Garnacho reportedly wants to join Real Madrid but has also been offered to Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Liverpool. The 20-year-old was linked heavily with Chelsea and Napoli in January, but a move failed to materialize.