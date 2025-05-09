PL star ready to join Manchester United with Arsenal keeping tabs - Reports 

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha is reportedly ready to join Manchester United despite Arsenal keeping tabs on him. As reported by Eduardo Hagn on X (formerly Twitter), the 25-year-old is wanted by the two clubs as well as Aston Villa.

Cunha has been on fire for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season despite the their inconsistent form this campaign. He has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances across competitions. Cunha joined Wolves in January 2023 from Atletico Madrid, initially on a loan deal before making his deal permanent next summer. He has made 89 appearances for the club, scoring 33 times and providing 33 assists.

Capped 13 times for Brazil, Cunha has scored once for the Selecao. He is capable of playing either as a number nine as well as a secondary striker and even on the flanks.

Manchester United and Arsenal would both do with the addition of a lethal goalscorer to their ranks. While Cunha is not a prolific number nine, his all-round game would be a big asset to either club.

Manchester United have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their ranks, who have both struggled to impress up front. Arsenal, on the other hand, are also in dire need of an upgrade over Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.

Manchester United dealt major blow as transfer target keen on joining Arsenal: Reports

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres reportedly favors a move to Arsenal over Manchester United in the summer. As reported by The Telegraph, the Sweden international is more keen on moving to the Emirates rather than reuniting with Ruben Amorim.

Gyokeres has been one of the most sought-after footballers on the planet in recent months following his exploits with Sporting CP. He opened up about his future in April and seemingly opened the door for an exit in the summer. He said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

"I can’t say anything about that. No one can predict what will happen, we enjoy the moment."

Gyokeres joined Sporting CP from Championship side Coventry City in 2023 for a reported fee of just €20 million and has not looked back since. He has scored 95 goals and provided 27 assists in 99 appearances for Sporting CP.

The Manchester United and Arsenal target has scored 52 times and provided 12 assists in 49 appearances across competitions this season. He reportedly has a €100 million release clause in his deal, but Sporting CP would let him depart for €70 million.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More