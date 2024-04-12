PL star wants to leave current club and join Manchester City in the summer - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly emerged as the preferred choice of transfer for West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta, who is keen on a move. The Brazil international has been on the radar of the Premier League giants for a while, and they could now move for him.

Over the years, Manchester City have developed a knack for identifying the best talent and going for them based on the manager's request. This is what has kept the success of the club going, as the squad continually evolves to maintain quality.

While an Olympique Lyonnais player, Lucas Paqueta caught the eye of Manchester City for the first time, but they did not need him. His move to England with West Ham in 2022 brought him to the full view of the club, who appreciated him more.

As per The Athletic, he Cityzens were on the cusp of prising him away from West Ham in the summer of 2023, but an investigation into his betting halted the move. Their interest in the 26-year-old playmaker has not dissipated, and they are prepared to move for him at the earliest opportunity.

Paqueta himself is keen on an opportunity to join Pep Guardiola's side and has remained in contact with them via his representatives. The midfielder has a release clause of £85 million which will become active once the summer window opens, making a move easier.

Manchester City view him as a good alternative to Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, both of whom have been linked with a move elsewhere. The Brazilian is capable of playing out wide or in a central role and can play deeper in midfield as an orchestrator.

Lucas Paqueta has featured 37 times for the Hammers across all competitions this season. He has eight goals and seven assists to his name for the side, a tidy return for the midfielder.

Manchester City midfield maestro set to miss out on Luton clash

Manchester City will be without midfielder Rodri for their clash with Luton Town in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday, April 13. The Spaniard will be rested for the clash after Guardiola revealed in his press conference that the former Atletico Madrid man is tired.

He said:

"Take a look at our games and then you realise. He's so important for the quality that he gives."

"I have the feeling that the games when he was tired like against Crystal Palace and Madrid, he was better in the second half. He runs more and was more precise in the second half than the first.

"More than the physicality, it is a case of spending mental energy. Playing every three days, three days. Of course he's tired, playing a lot of minutes."

Rodri has been one of City's most important players, and the side have not lost a match he has featured in 429 days.

