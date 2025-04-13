PL veteran open to link up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and move to MLS: Reports

Outgoing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly keen to join up with Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami. The 33-year-old is leaving the Etihad at the end of the season.

In 10 glorious seasons in the blue half of Manchester, De Bruyne carved out a niche for himself as one of the finest of his generation in the middle of the park. In nearly 450 appearances across competitions, he has bagged a rich haul of 107 goals and 177 assists.

However, this season - which turned out to be his final one at the Etihad - has been a forgettable one. Blighted by injuries and loss of form, he has managed just five goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions, leading to City deciding not to extend their talisman's stay beyond the summer.

Nevertheless, considering De Bruyne's undeniable quality, he has no dearth of interest in his services. Amid links to the Saudi Pro League and other Premier League sides, Football Insider (via GOAL) has reported that the Belgian might not be averse to becoming teammates with Messi in South Florida. That's despite the newly founded San Diego FC said to have extended an offer to the Belgian.

De Bruyne has accumulated a stacked trophy cabinet at the Etihad, winning six Premier League titles - including the last four - and the UEFA Champions League (as part of a continental treble in 2022-23). He has also won two FA Cup and five EFL Cup titles with Pep Guardiola's side.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had an impressive start to his second full season with Inter Miami, since joining the Herons in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer after nearly two decades in Europe.

In nine games across competitions, the 37-year-old has contributed eight goals and three assists. Most of the goal contributions - five goals and one assist in five games - have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the Herons are through to the semi-finals after a 3-2 aggregate win over Los Angeles FC.

Messi has also contributed three goals and two assists in four games in MLS, scoring in his last three outings. The Herons have made a slow start, occupying fourth place after six games, winning four, trailing Western Conference leaders Charlotte (16) by two points.

